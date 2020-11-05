Kubient (KBNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBNT opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02. Kubient has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $5.26.

In related news, CEO Peter A. Bordes, Jr. acquired 19,742 shares of Kubient stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $50,934.36.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Kubient in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers (ad space buyers) and publishers (ad space sellers) the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

