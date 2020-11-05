Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Position Increased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $480,000. Charter Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $1,916,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $11,749,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 410.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $5,749,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total value of $3,421,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,719 shares of company stock valued at $14,382,932 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $380.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $342.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $387.70. The company has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lam Research from $313.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lam Research from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lam Research from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.67.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

