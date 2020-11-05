Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $81.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $77.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LAMR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.83.

LAMR opened at $70.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.18 and its 200 day moving average is $65.76. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.68). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,119,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,690,000 after acquiring an additional 57,978 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,692,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,982,000 after buying an additional 642,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,583,000 after buying an additional 210,961 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,678,000 after buying an additional 384,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 963,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,743,000 after buying an additional 230,287 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

