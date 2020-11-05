Lamden (TAU) One Day Volume Tops $13,928.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 5th. One Lamden token can now be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, HitBTC, Radar Relay and DEx.top. Lamden has a total market cap of $3.78 million and $13,928.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00015941 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DEx.top, Bilaxy, Radar Relay and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

