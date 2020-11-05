Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Trading Up 6.8%

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)’s share price was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.10 and last traded at $17.03. Approximately 106,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 284,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LE shares. BidaskClub raised Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Lands’ End from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lands’ End from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The stock has a market capitalization of $543.84 million, a P/E ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.37.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $312.08 million during the quarter. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 0.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 922,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 17,265 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lands’ End in the 2nd quarter valued at $601,000. Institutional investors own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lands' End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

