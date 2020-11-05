LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) Given a €51.00 Price Target at UBS Group

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) received a €51.00 ($60.00) price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €55.31 ($65.07).

Shares of ETR:LXS opened at €45.88 ($53.98) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €48.99 and its 200 day moving average is €47.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.53. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 52-week high of €64.58 ($75.98). The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.81.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

