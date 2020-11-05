Lawson Products, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lawson Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.41. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lawson Products’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.37). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 4.31%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LAWS. BidaskClub raised Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lawson Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LAWS opened at $43.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.71 million, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average of $35.53. Lawson Products has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $58.28.

In other Lawson Products news, SVP Matthew Jay Brown sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $70,130.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Lawson Products in the second quarter valued at about $848,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Lawson Products by 41.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

