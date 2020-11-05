Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) PT Raised to $53.00 at Barrington Research

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lawson Products’ FY2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LAWS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lawson Products from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised Lawson Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lawson Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

Lawson Products stock opened at $43.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.53. Lawson Products has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.71 million, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.37). Lawson Products had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 7.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lawson Products will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Jay Brown sold 1,713 shares of Lawson Products stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $70,130.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 49.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Lawson Products by 321.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Lawson Products by 11.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

