Lazard Ltd Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the asset manager on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th.

Lazard has increased its dividend by 24.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Lazard has a dividend payout ratio of 79.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Lazard to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.7%.

Get Lazard alerts:

NYSE:LAZ opened at $35.87 on Thursday. Lazard has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.68.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Lazard had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $569.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lazard will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 80,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $2,610,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 17,727 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $549,182.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 250,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,755,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,620 shares of company stock worth $5,209,552. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lazard from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research raised Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lazard from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.