LBRY Credits Reaches Market Cap of $10.40 Million (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded up 9% against the US dollar. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $10.40 million and $585,608.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Poloniex and Trade By Trade.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00068734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00182081 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00027208 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.12 or 0.01038909 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000163 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000501 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 695,058,520 coins and its circulating supply is 487,551,577 coins. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Poloniex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

