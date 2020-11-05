Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Shares Up 7.1%

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) traded up 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. 113,481 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 509,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. The company has a market cap of $46.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $182.53 million for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises during the second quarter worth $1,220,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 947,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 151,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 158,139 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 364,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 352,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers daily and community newspapers, news websites, mobile applications and news, and video products; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as retail, classified, national, and digital advertising services, as well as custom digital marketing services to small, medium sized, and large complex businesses.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.