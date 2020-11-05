Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Shares Up 7.1%

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) traded up 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. 113,481 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 509,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. The company has a market cap of $46.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.01 and a beta of 1.21.
Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $182.53 million for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.
About Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE)
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers daily and community newspapers, news websites, mobile applications and news, and video products; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as retail, classified, national, and digital advertising services, as well as custom digital marketing services to small, medium sized, and large complex businesses.
