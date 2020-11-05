Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of LEG opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.38.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

LEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.