Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the September 30th total of 1,970,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 920,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

LDOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.31.

Get Leidos alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 496.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 74.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

LDOS opened at $92.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.37. Leidos has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.