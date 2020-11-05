Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Leidos updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.65-5.85 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.65-5.85 EPS.

Shares of LDOS opened at $92.32 on Thursday. Leidos has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.03 and a 200-day moving average of $93.37.

Get Leidos alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.31.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.