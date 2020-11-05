Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.74-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.75. Lexington Realty Trust also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.74-0.76 EPS.

Shares of LXP opened at $10.24 on Thursday. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 81.16% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $81.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LXP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Lexington Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

