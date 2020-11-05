LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LGIH opened at $120.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.10. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $132.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 12.35.

In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 1,733 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $207,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,172 shares in the company, valued at $63,500,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 8,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $924,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,830.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,605 shares of company stock worth $4,554,363. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut LGI Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

