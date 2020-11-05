LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LPTH. B. Riley boosted their price target on LightPath Technologies from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LightPath Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $2.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $62.43 million, a PE ratio of 80.03 and a beta of 1.01.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 million. LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 2.48%. Analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $685,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth about $123,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,654,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth about $262,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

