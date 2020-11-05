Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $7.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.36. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith purchased 214,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,379,518.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 272,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,932.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 38.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deep Field Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 10.1% during the second quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 1,460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 134,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 48,264 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 158,203 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 525,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 168,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter valued at about $3,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

