Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) Given a €225.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) has been given a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Nord/LB set a €184.00 ($216.47) target price on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €257.00 ($302.35) target price on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($272.94) target price on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €218.08 ($256.56).

Get Linde plc (LIN.F) alerts:

ETR:LIN opened at €202.00 ($237.65) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of €199.85 and a 200-day moving average of €194.32. Linde plc has a 52 week low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a 52 week high of €221.70 ($260.82).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde plc (LIN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde plc (LIN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.