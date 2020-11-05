Loop Capital Raises Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $83.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist upped their price target on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Shake Shack from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Shake Shack from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.81.

NYSE SHAK opened at $70.28 on Monday. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $78.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -334.67 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.95.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 14,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $1,059,471.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,381.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tara Comonte sold 8,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $592,415.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,172.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 429,627 shares of company stock worth $28,953,606. 14.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

