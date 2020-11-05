Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Trading Up 7%

Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP)’s share price was up 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.72 and last traded at $6.69. Approximately 308,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 145,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LOOP shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $256.66 million, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Loop Industries Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nelson Gentiletti acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $36,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,326.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence G. Sellyn bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,695 shares in the company, valued at $94,027.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in shares of Loop Industries by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 120,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Loop Industries by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 108,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 20,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Loop Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,210,000. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

