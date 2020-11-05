Louis Michael Altman Purchases 1,000 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NYSE:PFC) Stock

Premier Financial Corp. (NYSE:PFC) Director Louis Michael Altman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $18,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,821 shares in the company, valued at $434,971.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PFC opened at $17.55 on Thursday. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $32.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

Several research firms recently commented on PFC. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Premier Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Premier Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

