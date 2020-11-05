Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LPX has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Stephens downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.26 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.45. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.12 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 3,185.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 52.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,476 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.