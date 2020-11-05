Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lumber Liquidators in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $295.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.63 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

LL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE LL opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.34. Lumber Liquidators has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $812.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 3.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter worth $28,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 274.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

