Maanshan Iron & Steel (OTCMKTS:MAANF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Maanshan Iron & Steel (OTCMKTS:MAANF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MAANF opened at $0.24 on Friday. Maanshan Iron & Steel has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.40.

About Maanshan Iron & Steel

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited manufactures and sells iron and steel products, and related by-products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers hot-rolled and cold rolled, and galvanized and color coated strips; ship plates, container use strips, electric steel, pipe steel, etc.; H-beam, angle, and channel sections; cold-heading wire rods; and train wheels for wagon cars.

