Macy’s (NYSE:M) Trading Up 8.4%

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)’s stock price shot up 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.59. 26,488,553 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 29,076,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.
Several research firms recently issued reports on M. TheStreet downgraded Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.73.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.46.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Macy’s during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Macy’s by 182.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 4,465.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Macy’s Company Profile (NYSE:M)
Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.
