Macy’s (NYSE:M) Trading Up 8.4%

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)’s stock price shot up 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.59. 26,488,553 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 29,076,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

Several research firms recently issued reports on M. TheStreet downgraded Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.73.

Get Macy's alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.46.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Macy’s during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Macy’s by 182.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 4,465.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile (NYSE:M)

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.