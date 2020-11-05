Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s stock price rose 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.74 and last traded at $6.70. Approximately 100,342 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 224,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

MGTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Magenta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $321.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics Inc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,333,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,546,000 after buying an additional 273,914 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $3,380,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,698,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,585,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

