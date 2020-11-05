MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Shares Up 8%

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) shares were up 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.24 and last traded at $32.03. Approximately 250,261 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 330,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.66.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HZO. ValuEngine upgraded MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on MarineMax from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $685.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.91.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $293,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $160,250.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,264. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. State Street Corp boosted its position in MarineMax by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 75,570 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MarineMax during the second quarter valued at $313,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in MarineMax by 58.9% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 25,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 15.8% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 71,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

