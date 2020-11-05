Marlin Business Services Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th.

Marlin Business Services has a dividend payout ratio of -38.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

MRLN stock opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Marlin Business Services has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.52. The firm has a market cap of $100.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.32. Marlin Business Services had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

