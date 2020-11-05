Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stake Lifted by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,616 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.74.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $98.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.04 and a beta of 1.69. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $153.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.78.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

