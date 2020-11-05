Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Shares Up 6.5%

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP)’s share price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.48. 107,533 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 347,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Martin Midstream Partners from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Midstream Partners from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $56.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Martin Midstream Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) by 136.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 161,683 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of Martin Midstream Partners worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

