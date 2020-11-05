Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives $44.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.68.

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $39.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94. Marvell Technology Group has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.13.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $403,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,691.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,706 shares of company stock worth $2,056,501 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 115.3% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

