Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.40 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Shares of DOOR opened at $92.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.17. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $109.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Masonite International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.