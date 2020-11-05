Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shares of Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.73 and last traded at $22.63. 251,189 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 272,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

The company has a market cap of $419.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $51.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.82 million. Mastercraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a positive return on equity of 35.97%. Research analysts forecast that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 6.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 1.5% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 63,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 294.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 45.8% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 226,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 71,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

