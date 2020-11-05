McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) Shares Gap Down to $20.75

McColl’s Retail Group PLC (LON:MCLS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.75, but opened at $20.10. McColl’s Retail Group shares last traded at $20.17, with a volume of 10,301 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,352.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 34.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24.

About McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS)

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighborhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer fruits and vegetables, milk, chilled foods, alcohol, confectionery, tobacco and e-cigarettes, canned and packaged grocery, soft-drinks, non-food, household, hot food-to-go, and newspapers, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

