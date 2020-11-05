Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Buys New Stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Yandex by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Yandex by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Truewealth LLC increased its position in shares of Yandex by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yandex alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Yandex from $76.00 to $71.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $61.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. Yandex has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $70.11.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.