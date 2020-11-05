Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Decreases Holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware cut its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 88.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,040 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Yum China were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.81.

In related news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $305,375.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $55.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $59.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.06. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.77%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.