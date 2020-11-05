Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $654,000 Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware cut its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,376 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on GSK. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $91.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.90.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 31.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.4959 dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 61.20%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.