Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Lowers Stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,597 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Covanta were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 300.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 137,989 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 103,543 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Covanta in the second quarter worth $140,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Covanta by 225.0% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 106,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 73,525 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Covanta in the second quarter worth $941,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Covanta in the second quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Covanta alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Covanta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.56.

Covanta stock opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.82. Covanta Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 457.14%.

Covanta Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.