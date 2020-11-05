Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Reduces Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,164 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,184,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,811,000 after buying an additional 664,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,388,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,006,000 after acquiring an additional 591,625 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in New Residential Investment by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,179,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,621,000 after purchasing an additional 203,769 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in New Residential Investment by 295.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,966,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 186,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

NRZ stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.44. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 74.42%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

NRZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Compass Point began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

