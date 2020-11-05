Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 1,085 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,509,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Primo Water by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 89,411 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Primo Water by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 34,092 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Primo Water by 12,232.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 318,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 315,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water stock opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.21 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Primo Water in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.43.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

