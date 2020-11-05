Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 1,759 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PACW stock opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $40.14.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PACW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.