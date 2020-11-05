Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 267 Shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its holdings in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,668,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,165,000 after acquiring an additional 20,932 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Unilever Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in The Unilever Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 116,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Unilever Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in The Unilever Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 59,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on UN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays raised shares of The Unilever Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of The Unilever Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE UN opened at $61.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $102.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.45. The Unilever Group has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The Unilever Group’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

About The Unilever Group

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

