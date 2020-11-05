Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 437 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its holdings in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,904 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Total were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Total in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Total by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Total by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Total by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TOT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Total from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Total in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC upgraded Total to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

TOT opened at $32.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $85.80 billion, a PE ratio of -25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. Total Se has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. Total’s payout ratio is 58.22%.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

