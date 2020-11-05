Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Trims Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Seagen were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 70.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.24.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,475 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $4,463,171.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 6,061 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $1,042,916.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 183,311 shares of company stock valued at $29,491,238 over the last 90 days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $180.00 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.57 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. Seagen had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

