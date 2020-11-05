MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13, RTT News reports. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MDU Resources Group updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.80-1.90 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.80-1.90 EPS.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $23.82 on Thursday. MDU Resources Group has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.44.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

In related news, Director David M. Sparby bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,573.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

MDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MDU Resources Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.