Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Shares Up 7.5%

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)’s stock price shot up 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.94 and last traded at $2.87. 166,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 131,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MFIN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Medallion Financial from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $74.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($1.08). Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medallion Financial Corp. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 387,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 56,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

