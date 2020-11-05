MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut MEI Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on MEI Pharma from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Ci Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MEI Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.29.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Shares of MEIP opened at $2.83 on Monday. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $4.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $318.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.74.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 159.15%. The business had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the second quarter valued at $6,426,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the second quarter valued at $4,790,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 551.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after buying an additional 1,135,316 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the second quarter valued at $2,949,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth about $2,330,000. Institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.