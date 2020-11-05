Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $333.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:MERC opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $13.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -325.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MERC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities raised shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

