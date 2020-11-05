Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.63 Per Share

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.632 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Mercury General has raised its dividend payment by 1.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Mercury General has a dividend payout ratio of 55.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mercury General to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.4%.

Shares of MCY opened at $41.07 on Thursday. Mercury General has a 12-month low of $33.45 and a 12-month high of $53.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.64.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. Mercury General had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $942.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mercury General will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

MCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercury General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mercury General from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

